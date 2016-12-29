For nearly a decade, Fort Worth dance instructor Bruce Lea danced beside one of Hollywood's brightest stars. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Lea first met Debbie Reynolds in 1972 when he was cast in the Broadway musical, Irene. He not only danced alongside Reynolds, but also with her then-14-year-old daughter, Carrie Fisher.

"Oh, it was fun," Lea remembered Thursday, one day after Reynolds' death at age 84. "I mean, Debbie was the type who would look into your eyes. I mean, it wasn't like she was the star. No. She'd look into my eyes. I mean, we had fun dancing together."

Lea stands about 5-feet, 4-inches. Reynolds was two inches shorter.

"She was the ultimate professional. She was strong. She knew what she wanted," explained Lea. "If I'm going to be giving 100-percent, you better be giving it with me. That type of thing."

Lea followed Reynolds from Broadway to her Las Vegas review show.

"We became good friends, besides performer," Lea said. "I mean, I idolized the woman. She was my star."

Lea said he asked Reynolds to be godmother to his first son. And Lea was in the room when Fisher called to say she got her first big break.

"She gets off the phone and says, 'Strangest thing, Carrie says she auditioned today for George Lucas for some movie called Star Wars,'" Lea recalled, laughing.

Lea was stunned to hear of Fisher's death Tuesday.

"I said, you know if anything is going to kill Debbie, it will be this," he said.

Lea said looking at old photos now seems bittersweet.

"It's just so hard," Lea said, softly.