Fort Worth Company Recalls Ready to Eat Salad

Fort Worth Mibo Fresh Food has recalled a specific brand of ready to eat salads because of an undeclared allergen, Saturday April 8, 2017.

Fort Worth Based Mibo Fresh Foods has issued a recall for more than 3,000 pounds of salad.

The baby greens with turkey and mango salad is being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. That's because the company discovered the honey glazed walnuts inside the ready to eat salad contain wheat, which was not listed on the product label.

The salads have a best by date ranging from April 7, 2017 - April 16, 2017.

The salads were shipped to Costco stores across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

There have been no reports of any illnesses. If you have one of the recalled salads, can return them to the store for a full refund.

You can read more about the recall at the USDA's website.