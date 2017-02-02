In a statement Thursday, the Fort Worth Police Department distanced itself from a Facebook Live video posted Wednesday by a longtime community liaison officer.

Speaking Spanish, Hispanic Community Liaison Officer Daniel Segura broadcast a Facebook Live video directed at Spanish-speaking Fort Worth residents concerned about immigration policies or that they may be arrested for immigration violations if they called police for help with other matters.

Segura attemted to calm fears by saying everyone would be protected by police -- regardless of their immigration status.

He added the department did not rely on federal funds and did not act as immigration officers while protecting the residents of Fort Worth.

A day after Segura's video was posted online, the police department released the following statement: