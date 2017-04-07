"It's the fun of seeing life keep going," said John Turrentine, a retired science teacher and now avid day lily raiser. Thursday, Turrentine was one of many plant enthusiasts getting ready for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Plant Sale.

They’re expecting a crowd of weather-related proportions.

"If it’s like the last three or four years—it’s gonna be a storm, an avalanche,” Turrentine said.

Thousands of plant-loving shoppers are expected to attend the semi-annual event, and thousands of plants are available for purchase.

“You water it every week and it’s easy. All of these should bloom this year,” Turrentine said about his day-lilies, while referencing the small plants surrounding his table at the sale.

So, why does Turrentine choose to sell day-lilies?

“Because I like day-lilies. They’re like girls. I’ve never seen an ugly day lily and I’ve never seen an ugly girl,” Turrentine said.

No matter what plant you choose, John pointed out the added benefits of gardening.

“Escape from reality,” Turrentine said. “Out in that garden it’s just me and the good Lord, and the weeds to pull up and the plants to grow. So it’s an escape, it’s a pleasant escape. Plus, you put more oxygen back in the air. It’s just life, it’s fun!”