Fort Worth Appoints Task Force on Race and Culture

Fort Worth city leaders have appointed a four-member task force to address simmering racial tensions that have festered since a controversial police arrest in December.

Fort Worth city leaders have appointed a four-member task force to address simmering racial tensions that have festered since a controversial police arrest in December.

The four-member group, called the Task Force on Race and Culture, was appointed unanimously by council members at a specially-called meeting Tuesday.

"If you look through the lens of income, education and race, disparities do exist in Fort Worth,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “And it's true in every city in the country.”

City council member Gyna Bivens, who is African-American, welcomed the task force but said it is long overdue.

"It's really not a kumbaya moment,” she said. “What I'm looking at is what's going to be the outcome. But more importantly, I want us to make sure we have a review of lessons learned."

The creation of the task force came after months of protests following the arrest of Jacqueline Craig, an African-American mother, by a white police officer.

Members of the panel are: Lillie Biggins, chief executive officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital; Bob Ray Sanders, a former columnist for the Star-Telegram; Rabbi Andrew Bloom of Congregation Ahavath Sholom; and Rosa Navejar, former president of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“We need every ZIP code in Fort Worth to be thriving,” Price said. “Fort Worth is not perfect and I am certainly not perfect.”

The mayor said the task force will hold public meetings and get to work right away.