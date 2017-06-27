Forney Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

Forney police are looking for more information on the cause of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 53-year-old man.

Forney police say they received multiple calls just after midnight on May 27 about the driver of a UPS truck stopped on westbound U.S. Highway 80 before the FM 548 exit. Callers said someone was on the ground.

Rogelio Flores of Abilene was found dead at the scene outside the truck.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Forney Police Department at 972-564-7607.