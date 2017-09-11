Former Tarrant Court Manager Faces Theft Charges

Shelly Ables is charged in a seven-count indictment with stealing between $20,000 and $100,000 in court money.

The former court manager for a longtime Tarrant County justice of the peace has been indicted on felony theft charges.

Shelly Ables, 47, of Fort Worth, is charged in a seven-count indictment with stealing between $20,000 and $100,000 in court money between April 2015 and October 2016.

Ables was fired in November 2016 after an audit found sloppy procedures and missing money in the office of Justice of the Peace Gary Ritchie, who represents Precinct 6.

In a letter of termination, Ritchie said he fired Ables because of "cash shortages" and "late deposits."

At first, Ables responded in a handwritten letter by saying, "I have read the notice and deny the allegations and conclusions it contains."

But Ables resigned on Nov. 11, 2016 — the same day her termination was finalized. She had worked for Ritchie for 23 years.

Ables also is charged with misapplication of property and falsifying government records.

Her attorney, Navid Alband, did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

Ritchie also was not immediately available to comment Monday, according to a woman who answered the phone in his south Fort Worth office.

If convicted of all seven charges, Ables could be sentenced up to 32 years in prison.