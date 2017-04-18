Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized: Spokesman | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized: Spokesman

    Getty Images, File
    President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

    Former President George H.W. Bush has again been hospitalized, his spokesperson confirms to NBC News.

    Bush has been admitted as a precaution, spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday.

    "He is OK, he is going to be great," McGrath added.

    Futher information was not immediately released.

    In January the nation's 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of pneumonia.

    Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis.

    Published 6 minutes ago

