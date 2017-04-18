Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized: Spokesman

Former President George H.W. Bush has again been hospitalized, his spokesperson confirms to NBC News.
Bush has been admitted as a precaution, spokesman Jim McGrath said Tuesday.
"He is OK, he is going to be great," McGrath added.
Futher information was not immediately released.
In January the nation's 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for treatment of pneumonia.
Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis.
Published 6 minutes ago