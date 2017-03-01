A former phlebotomist at Children's Medical Center of Plano will spend 19 years in prison after his conviction for inappropriately touching teenage female patients.

Mohammad Ali, 46, of Plano pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecency with a child during his time as a phlebotomist.

The first victim came forward in December 2015 and claimed Ali had touched her inappropriately over her clothing while he drew her blood in the laboratory. Five additional victims confirmed they had also experienced similar offenses between August and December 2015. The victims were between 12 and 15 years old at the time of the offenses.

"This perpetrator preyed upon young teenaged girls who trusteed him to do his job right," said Willis, "In the end, it was the courage of these very girls that helped us catch hima dn hold him accountable. He won't be preying on any more children."

Ali began work at the lab in March 2015 and was placed on administrative leave from the hospital and ultimately fired prior to his arrest for three counts of indecency with a child in January 2016.

Plano Police Detective Chris Jones investigated each case. Children's Medical Center cooperated fully with the police department throughout the criminal investigation. Judge Richard Davis presided over the case and sentenced Ali.

On Friday, Ali pled guilty to a second degree felony in exchange for the 19-year sentence. The maximum sentence for this offense is 20 years.

Some of the victims and their families were present for the plea. Victims who were present gave statements about how Ali's abuse impacted them.