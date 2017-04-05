Former High-Ranking DPD Officers Sound Off on Pension Crisis

Two former Dallas police chiefs and nearly three dozen former assistant and deputy chiefs have penned a letter calling on lawmakers to quit pointing fingers and solve the Dallas police and fire pension crisis.

As lawmakers continue to work toward a solution to the ongoing Dallas Police and Fire Pension System funding crisis, former high-ranking Dallas police officers are weighing in.

A letter signed by two former Dallas police chiefs and nearly three dozen former assistant and deputy chiefs implores lawmakers to quit talking and find a solution.

"Too much of the recent debate has focused on assigning blame … of pointing fingers. This letter seeks to focus more on consequences of ill-conceived proposed solutions. Consequences include an inevitable rise in serious crime as Dallas loses officers and is unable to replace them. It has already begun," the letter said.

"The letter is right on point. This is the biggest crisis in a generation," said Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs, who also sits on the pension's board. "The pension crisis has turned into a public safety crisis that we need to address right now."

According to the department's most recent crime report, aggravated assaults, robberies and burglaries are up in Dallas. Response times are also slower than in 2016.

Michael Mata, of the Dallas Police Association, said the numbers will only get worse if the pension crisis continues.

"They're telling the citizens if this is not fixed this department will go from one of the finest departments in the country to one of the worst departments in the country," Mata said. "If it continues, the city will not be able to survive the crime rate that's going to come, simply because there's no cops out there to answer the bell."

This week, hearings were held on a bill in the Texas House that calls for a shared sacrifice approach to save the fund. Under the plan the city would pay more into the pension system while officers would see their pension benefits cut.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Rawlings said he could not support the plan, saying taxpayers should not have to bear the brunt of saving the system. Griggs said the plan is not viable, either. He has suggested using a portion of Dallas Area Rapid Transit funding to help the fund survive.

"Taxpayers need to have a right to decide. Do they want to build another light-rail station in Denton with city of Dallas money, or do they want to have police officers and firefighters in Dallas answering 911 calls?" Griggs said.