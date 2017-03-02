Flower Mound to Conducted Controlled Burn on Town's Namesake Flower Mound | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Flower Mound to Conducted Controlled Burn on Town's Namesake Flower Mound

Controlled burn ordered to remove invasive vegetation, prevent wildfires

    The Flower Mound Fire Department conducts their first prescribed burn of the town's namesake flower mound.

    For the first time ever, the Flower Mound Fire Department is conducting a prescribed burn of the town's namesake flower mound.

    City officials said invasive plants have overtaken the flower mound, choking out native wildflowers and prairie grasses.

    The overgrowth is also a wildfire hazard, officials said, which could threaten neighboring homes and businesses.

    Mix the large supply of vegetation/wildfire fuel with Texas' current elevated risk of wildfires and it's a recipe for disaster.

    To curtail the risk of wildfire and remove the invasive species, officials ordered a controlled burn of the area.

    The controlled burn will begin at about 11 a.m. along the 2600 block of Flower Mound Road. Those in the area may see smoke, but should not be alarmed.

