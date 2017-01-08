Flower Mound Police Arrest Man After Brief Standoff

Flower Mound police arrested a 19-year-old man who broke into his own home and then barricaded himself inside of a room.

Officers said Jonathan Lee was arrested for felony possession of narcotics.

The Flower Mound police department responded to a "burglary in progress" call at a town home in the 2500 block of Lakeside Parkway at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

A witness told police they heard glass break and saw a man crawl into a townhouse through a broken window. Officers reported arriving on scene and seeing a flashlight shining through the second story windows from inside the residence.

Officers said they tried to make contact with the person inside the town house before the Flower Mound SWAT team made entry into the residence at 8:01 a.m.

The SWAT team said a bedroom door on the third floor of the home was barricaded. Inside the room, police detained Lee and learned he resides at the house.

Officers are not sure why Lee broke into his own home or refused to communicate with police.

No one else was inside the town house at the time, according to police.

Flower Mound police said Lee had a minor injury from the glass window he crawled through.