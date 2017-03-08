Flames Rekindle at Scene of Deadly Dallas Condo Fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue remains on the scene of a Dallas condo building fire, three days after the fast-moving blaze called for seven alarms.

Dallas firefighters were again called Wednesday to battle flames at the condominium destroyed in a 7-alarm fire last week.

Firefighters had been monitoring the scene at the Preston Place Condominiums, putting out hot spots. They say ashes in the remnants of the building rekindled at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

By 6 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire. No one was hurt.

A fast-moving, 7-alarm fire ripped through the complex Friday night, leaving one person dead. Dallas Fire-Rescue said Tuesday damages topped $12 million and the cause of the fire remains unclear.

A body, has not been positively identified, was located near the home of Jacqueline McDonald, an 89-year-old resident reported missing after the fire.

Questions remain over what may become of residents' belongings that remain in the shell of the building. The complex will eventually be turned over to the owners, who will then determine what will happen to the building and its contents, said Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman.

The cause of the fire may never be determined due to the instability of the building and the massive damage inside, officials said.