In this March 29, 2016 photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

In Waco, a new year brings a new blank slate to fill in for HGTV’s Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Two additional stores are in the works, and Plano-based FedEx Office opened a kiosk in the Magnolia Market home goods store so shoppers could ship home their purchases.

For fans of the home remodeling TV celebrities, the big headline is that Chip is getting his own store.

Click here to read more on this report from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.