West Nile Virus

First Human West Nile Case of 2017 Reported in Plano

By Lauren Petterson

    City of Plano

    Plano reported the first human case of the West Nile Virus of the year.

    The Collin County Health Department learned of the case on Thursday. So far, mosquito traps in the area have tested negative for West Nile.

    Plano is responding by spraying certain places around the area where the confirmed case was found, which is shown on the map above. 

    Spraying will happen on July 3 at 9 a.m.

    Officials encourage residents to keep pets and children indoors during the spraying. To protect yourself from West Nile, you can drain standing water near your home, dress protectively and use insect repellent with DEET in it.

