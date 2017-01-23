Firefighters in Waxahachie helped out after someone accidentally drove into a church.

A group of North Texas firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty Sunday by helping clean up and repair a church wall damaged by a driver.

Firefighters from Waxahachie Fire-Rescue's Station 2 responded after a congregant accidentally crashed into the Graham Street Church of Christ, according to John Rodgers, a battalion chief with the fire department.

Rodgers said the driver was trying to back up but accidentally put the car in drive and crashed through the wall. The collision happened at 4:53 p.m., just after a service had ended, Rodgers said, and several people were still inside.

After making sure no one was injured, the firefighters stayed and got to work fixing some of the damage.

Photos posted on the department's Facebook page showed firefighters sweeping inside the church, installing new framing and putting up plywood.

The church is located in the 300 block of Graham Street. The damage is estimated at $20,000.