Firefighters Battle House Fire in Hurst | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Firefighters Battle House Fire in Hurst

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Firefighters are battling a house fire in Hurst Thursday morning, according to authorities.

    Heavy fire on the roof forced the firefighters to evacuate the house in the 400 block of Evergreen Drive.

    No further details have been released.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

