The Watauga Fire Department in Tarrant County is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Sunday, the Watauga Professional Firefighters Association, Local 4676 announced in a press release that firefighter/paramedic Matthew Hensley had passed away.

"Matt was found deceased on Friday after not reporting for duty. Please keep the Hensley family in your thoughts and prayers as well as the firefighters who are dealing with this tragic loss," said the press release.

The release said there is an ongoing investigation so no other details were given.