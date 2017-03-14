Several Crews Fighting Fire at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Several Crews Fighting Fire at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw video from Texas Sky Ranger shows firefighters from multiple agencies battling a fire at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at the Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie.

    It appears one of the buildings on the grounds where the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is held each year is on fire.

    Flames broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    A large plume of white smoke can be seen from miles away.

    Scarborough Faire FireScarborough Faire Fire

    An Ellis County Sheriff's Office dispatcher said no injuries have been reported.

    The festival is scheduled to kick off its 37th season on April 8 according to its website.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices