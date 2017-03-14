Raw video from Texas Sky Ranger shows firefighters from multiple agencies battling a fire at Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie.

Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at the Scarborough Faire in Waxahachie.

It appears one of the buildings on the grounds where the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is held each year is on fire.

Flames broke out at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A large plume of white smoke can be seen from miles away.

An Ellis County Sheriff's Office dispatcher said no injuries have been reported.

The festival is scheduled to kick off its 37th season on April 8 according to its website.

