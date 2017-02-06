Fire Weather Watch Issued for North Texas Tuesday

Forecasters are warning of dangerous wildfire conditions Monday and Tuesday in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for several North Texas counties effective Tuesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The counties involved are -- Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise.

The NWS says the affected area is along and northwest of a line from Canton to Corsicana to Mexia and Rockdale.

The NWS reports that the relative humidity will drop and winds will increase creating a perfect recipe for grass fires.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Red flag warnings were already issued Monday for the Texas Panhandle, parts of West Texas and western Oklahoma.