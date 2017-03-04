Fire Sweeps Through NW Dallas Condo Complex

Dallas Fire Rescue worked Saturday to fully extinguish and find the cause of a fire that raced through a 60-unit condominium building in northwest Dallas. Only one person is being treated for minor injuries.

The fire broke out at the Preston Tower complex in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

DFR spokesperson Jason Evans said firefighters arrived to see smoking coming from the inside. The incident quickly escalated to a 7-alarm fire.

Evans said mostly elderly people live at Preston Tower. Paramedics took one person whose medical issues heightened because of the fire and heavy smoke. But they are expected to recover.

The American Red Cross responded to help the displaced residents.

Evans said more than 100 firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire.

Investigators have not begun looking for the cause yet.