Fire Near Riverwalk in Downtown San Antonio

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in the Rivercenter Mall near the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio.

The mall, including the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel inside the mall, has been evacuated.

Black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in the area.

NBC affiliate WOAI is reporting it was a grease fire that started in a restaurant inside the mall.

