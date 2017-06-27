Fire Near Riverwalk in Downtown San Antonio | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire Near Riverwalk in Downtown San Antonio

    WOAI

    Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in the Rivercenter Mall near the Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio.

    The mall, including the Marriott Rivercenter Hotel inside the mall, has been evacuated.

    Black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in the area.

    NBC affiliate WOAI is reporting it was a grease fire that started in a restaurant inside the mall.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

