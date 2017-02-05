Fire Destroyed Dallas and Sunnyvale Homes

Fire at a home in the 200 block of Tripp Road in Sunnyvale.

There are no injuries after fire destroyed two homes in Dallas county overnight.

Around 2:00 a.m., Sunnyvale firefighters arrived at a home in the 200 block of Tripp Road.

The residents of the one-story house escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters from Mesquite, Garland and Dallas helped Sunnyvale bring the fire under control.

Two hours later, Dallas firefighters arrived at a home in the 400 block of Woodmont Drive.

The residents of the one-story home also escaped without being hurt.