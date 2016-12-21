Fire Department Displays Baby Boom in Holiday Card

When a small fire department in Oklahoma looked back on the year, they realized their crew had seen a baby boom. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

So they decided to showcase their good fortune on the department's annual Christmas card.

The yearly card usually features a photograph of the crew in front of the station, but this year, the Durant Fire Department went in a different direction.

Six babies, All born to members of the 33-person department in 2016 became the focus of this year's holiday card.

In any fire department, there are a number of things that make up the dynamic of a crew or of the department as a whole.

So for this holiday season, the department thought it'd be great to show the public what's really important to their firefighters - family.