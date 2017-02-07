Crowley Fire, Rescue Owed $1.3 Million In Past Due EMS Bills

Crowley Fire and Rescue is taking serious steps to collect $1.3 million owed to the department in past due bills from patients who used its EMS services during a nearly five year period.

"It's pretty frustrating," Chief Pleasant Brooks said. "I know if I receive a bill and I don't pay it, I get a phone call and I'm to that point. I just want to take a shot at it and see what we can do about bringing in the additional money."

The City Council has approved the department to turn to a third-party collection agency to attempt to recoup the funds. This is a first for this department. Brooks said he hopes this measure will help them get back at least $300,000 of the total owed for now.

“It affects the overall output of the fire department because if we can’t collect that $1.3 million or two-thirds of it, we are out the EMS supplies,” Brooks said.

He said the department has a $2.6 million annual budget, and the $1.3 million that is out there waiting to be collected would serve as a surplus that could be used to purchase life-saving equipment.

“We have the cot the patient rides on is $14,000, the monitor for the EKG is right at $40,000,” he explained.

Brooks also added that a new ambulance is only about $200,000 and there are CPR machines that cost between $14,000 and $20,000.

“The additional funding will help us keep that equipment maintained and operational,” he said.

Brooks said the outstanding balance does not affect their ability to answer calls or patient care.

Brooks added that the debt is not fair to tax-paying residents of Crowley becomes some of those who owe do not live in the city. He explained some are visitors who were in traffic accidents or patients cared for when the department offered aid to other nearby cities.

Brooks said the department should see the money coming in within the next five months.