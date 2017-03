Authorities said a FedEx 18-wheeler tipped onto its side, shutting down Interstate 35E in Farmers Branch early Wednesday morning.

Farmers Branch police responded to a call about the crash on northbound I-35E near the Interstate 635 overpass just after 3 a.m.

No injury information has been released.

Northbound I-35E was briefly closed right after the crash. Police reopened the left lane by 4 a.m.

It is unknown if the high wind from storms near the area at the time caused the truck to tip.