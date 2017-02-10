President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown has led some undocumented immigrants to fear deportation as talk of increased raids and roundups sweep the country.

An Arlington mother who came to the U.S. at the age of four fears she will be separated from her family and deported.

"I consider myself an American, an undocumented American, but an American through and through,” Maris Robles said.

When Robles, 42, looks at the American flag, she said she sees herself and her family.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag every day, and when I hear the National Anthem I cry, you know, it's so near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Robles, who works as a translator for a church group, came to the U.S. with her parents and sister when she was just four years old.

The rest of her family obtained legal status.

"Even my grandma is a lawful permanent resident,” she said. “My sisters, brothers -- all U.S. citizens -- my children. And everybody asks, what happened to you?"

Robles said she can't become a permanent resident because she visited her sick grandfather in Mexico when she was 11 and admitted to an immigration agent that she she took the trip. That revoked her legal status, she said.

Robles has managed to renew a temporary work permit every two years.

She said she worries what will happen when her current card expires in September.

"I hope and pray every day that they are going to see the value I bring to my community and that I'm needed here,” she said.

Despite cases like Robles’ that may be sympathetic, supporters of the illegal immigration crackdown say it's high time the country deals with the issue.

"It doesn't matter, it could be human trafficking, it could be drug trafficking," said Tarrant County Republican activist Rich Deotte. “There's a lot of things that happen around the immigration issue that affect how we look at it, and we do need to enforce the laws much better than we have before."

Deotte said people like Robles who have lived here for years may still find a way to stay here legally -- even with stricter enforcement.

He said people should give the president's plan a chance.

"I think he's going to do a good thing when it's all said and done," Deotte said.

Robles said she feels like the pressure is mounting.

"Where have our values gone," she said. "Why is my family and millions of families being targeted?"

Robles said she's determined to add one more card to her collection of temporary work permits.

"I yearn to see the one that says 'permanent resident,'" she said.