Police are searching for answers after finding two men shot to death in a Dallas apartment Saturday.

Officers responded to the complex on Simpson Stuart Road at 10:30 a.m. and discovered a father and his son dead from gunshot wounds, according to Dallas Police.

They were identified as 69-year-old Irby Walton Sr. and his son, 41-year-old Irby Walton Jr.

Dallas Police are investigating the case as a double homicide and are asking anyone with information to contact them.