On Sunday, the family of missing 22-year-old college student ZuZu Verk issued a statement on new developments in the case. The statement reads in part:

"As our family awaits the likely news that our worst fears have been realized, our sorrow has grown alongside a sense of relief from the constant state of not knowing. Zuzu has been a bright light in our lives. It has been our greatest challenge to go forward these last months without her joyous laugh, fierce idealism and heart-melting smile, knowing we may all never have them again. We could not have maintained our strength without the comforting embrace of our family, friends and community."

Verk, of Fort Worth, was attending Sul Ross State University in Alpine when she disappeared Oct. 12, 2016.

On Saturday, February 4, police arrested her boyfriend Robert Fabian, who reported Verk missing. Officers accused him of "tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse."

On Friday, February 3, human remains were found in a shallow grave near Alpine. They were sent to the University of North Texas for identification.

Verk's family said they are grateful for the support from the community.

