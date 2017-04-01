Family of Missing Quinlan Man Continues Quest for Clues

Michael Chambers, 70, a retired Dallas firefighter, was last seen Friday, March 10, 2017, in Quinlan.

It’s been a little more than three weeks since a retired Dallas firefighter disappeared.

Michael Chambers was last seen on surveillance video walking out of a Walmart in Quinlan.

As time passes, and the mystery into his disappearance deepens, his family is doing everything they can to keep his story in the public eye.

Saturday, they entered his beloved muscle car into a car show at the Hunt County Fairgrounds.

A photo album and missing person flyers were displayed under the raised hood.

The 1970 Plymouth Satellite brings bank not-so-distant memories for Chambers’ son-in-law David Losoya.

Traffic Alert DNT Closed in Plano Until 5 a.m. Monday

Losoya says he helped Chambers rebuild the car.

“This morning it got hard on me when I cranked it up and backed out because I'm usually in the passenger seat and he's driving,” Losoya said.

The muscle car, his family says, is a reflection of who Chambers is -- strong and proud of his profession as a Dallas firefighter of 36 years.

Seeing it on display without her father by its side is difficult, says daughter Suzy Losoya.

“I’m desperate to find my father. I’m not giving up hope,” she said.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Michael Chambers is asked to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered.