The search for a missing North Texas woman continued Saturday morning as Typhenie Johnson's family set out to find her.

The search team met near Trinity Boulevard and Highway 360 in Fort Worth. The area they plan to search today is near I-30 & Cooks Lane.

Johnson was last seen arguing with her boyfriend, Christopher Revill. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping in December for playing a role in Johnson's murder. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.