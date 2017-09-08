Thousands of people continue to arrive in North Texas from Florida to escape Hurricane Irma, filling planes leaving Miami and other Florida airports. (Published 30 minutes ago)

“We got there four hours early this morning," said Jacquelyn Mondari, of Dallas, who arrived from Miami at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. "So we got up and left for the airport, got there at 5:30 a.m. for a 9:15 flight.”

“There were hundreds maybe thousands of people there just sitting there, laying there sleeping,” said Thad Shultz, of Dallas

Shultz also arrived from Miami and said he'd been there all night waiting to fly standby or "whatever the case was.”

“I’m kissing the ground here as soon as I get back to the house, absolutely,” said Shutlz.

John and Jody Tiddark, of Forney, waited for their granddaughter Shay to arrive home on the same flight from a visit to Miami.

“Her grandmother has been so nervous this whole time, said John Tiddark.

They embraced their granddaughter when she finally arrived at baggage claim.

“Terrifying,” said their granddaughter, Shay Wiley. “I couldn’t get a flight, and they got cancelled last minute, so it was pretty difficult to find anything.”

“We’re so happy, so happy for her to be home,” said Shay’s grandmother.

“I’ve been trying for days to get here,” said Fort Lauderdale’s Delana Lahue, who will stay with family in Granbury.

“I’m just so happy to be here,” said Lahue. “So happy I finally got on a plane I wasn’t going to celebrate until it lifted off and when it did I said all the way here I said thank you God.”

The last American Airlines flight from Miami was scheduled to arrive D/FW at 8:15 p.m.