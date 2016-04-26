Family, Pets Escape House Fire in Frisco

A family in Frisco safely escaped a fire inside their home late Tuesday night.

Neighbors say lightning likely sparked the fire inside the home in the 15200 block of Nottingham Lane at about 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters said everyone inside the home, including pets, made it out of the home safe and unharmed.

Investigators will make an official determination of what caused the fire, though neighbors told NBC5's Meredith Yeomans they saw a bolt of lightning strike the home, which was followed by flames shooting from the roof.

The fire is one of several reported across North Texas after a severe storm system moved through the region.