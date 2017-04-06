Family Demands Action Weeks After Fatal Hit and Run

A group of concerned citizens is set to gather Thursday night to demand action in the wake of a deadly hit and run crash in east Fort Worth.

It has been nearly three weeks since 8-year-old Aja Hill was fatally struck while riding her scooter near her home in the 1500 block of Barron Lane. Fort Worth police said the driver did not stop to render aid.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the driver speeding down the street in a dark Dodge Charger.

After finding the car believed to have been involved in the crash, police questioned, but did not arrest, a 22-year-old man, according to Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.

Family members, neighbors and concerned citizens will meet with investigators from the Fort Worth Police Department and representatives from the city council to request the installation of speed humps and additional stop signs along Barron.

The meeting will take place at the Dock Bookshop at 6 p.m.