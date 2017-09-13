Fall Weather Can Be Fickle in North Texas

Last Thursday, it felt like fall with morning lows in the 40s and 50s for several North Texas cities.

These temperatures were the coolest we have seen in months.

Afternoon highs were below normal in the 80s. Many were left hoping for the fall-like weather to stay, but the heat can still hold on this time of year.

This week, it will feel more like summer with afternoon highs climbing to above normal levels in the mid-90s. The average high is 89 degrees.

It is also not uncommon to see temperatures in the 100s into October. The average date for the last 100 degree day is Aug. 26, but the latest we have ever seen the 100s is Oct. 3 when the temperature at D/FW International Airport was a record 106 degrees in 1951.

Fall can also be very wet. The all-time 24-hour record for rainfall total was during the month of September when 9.57 inches fell Sept. 4 and 5 in 1932. Of the top 10 24-hour rainfall records, half were during the month of September. So far this month we have not seen any rain.

The Climate Prediction Centers long range forecast for this fall calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall for the months of September through November.