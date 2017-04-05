Husband Ask for Help Finding His Wife's Killer

A Fort Worth mother was shot and killed trying to buy a present for her five children. Now her husband is begging for help to find those who did it.

With a deep sigh and a heavy heart, Ricky Vasquez flashes back to the moment his wife, Rosa Garcia, took her last breath.

"I ran around the truck and I just squeezed her and hugged her really tight as I could and told her please don't leave me! Rosa, fight Rosa!" said Vasquez.

She'd been shot, over something so small.

"She was so beautiful and innocent. This was senseless," Vaszquez said.

Garcia, Vasquez and their 15-year-old son had gone to a West Fort Worth apartment complex to buy a video game system they'd found on the resale website Offer Up.

"I don't think their intention was to sell a Play station because they never said anything, just immediately pulled guns out," said Vasquez.

The family ran back to their car and Vasquez grabbed his own gun.

"I seen the bullets all coming towards the drivers and passengers side so I started shooting through the windshield,” said Vasquez. “I felt like if I didn't do that, they were going to kill us all three. They had four guns."

He thinks there were four young men, one no older than 18.

Garcia was fatally shot, and life was forever changed for the family and friends left behind.

"So generous, her heart was full of love," said friend Stephanie Garcia.

They're begging anyone with information on the killers to come forward.

“Please, find it in your heart, try to put yourself in that position. Five kids. One grandkid, another one on the way,” Garcia said.

Vasquez added, "These guys don't need to be out there. It's not going to be fair if they do this to somebody else again."

Meanwhile Vasquez faces a future raising five kids with a hole in his heart.

"I lost my soulmate, my wife of 22 years," said Vasquez. "I'm going to try to keep her memory alive and I'm going to try to do everything I can for these kids."

Fort Worth police say they are looking into some recent robberies around the same area of West Fort Worth and checking to see if there is any connection to this case.

They are asking for the public's help to come forward with information and also reminding the public there are safe exchange places set up around the city if you want to buy or sell something online. The safest is to meet at the police department.