The Texas Military Department during a search and rescue mission following Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA is now hiring temporary workers to help with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey.

The jobs range from Administrative Support Assistant to Registered Nurses.

FEMA says the jobs will pay between $14 and $34 an hour.

FEMA says the first step to apply for one of the jobs is to register on the Texas Workforce Commission's website, www.workintexas.com.

You can also find application instructions on the same website.