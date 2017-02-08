FBI Offers Reward for Dallas Most Wanted Fugitive

The FBI offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest 35-year-old Faustino Lara Valdez (inset), wanted in connection with his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa.

The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a Dallas mother of three.

Dallas FBI officials said they're looking for Faustino Lara Valdez in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa.

Espinosa was last seen alive in Dallas Dec. 29, 2015. Her remains were found about two months later under a bridge in southeast Dallas.

Valdez was indicted for murder in Dallas County April 26, 2016. Officials said they think he fled to avoid arrest and prosecution and may now be in Mexico.

Valdez was described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 210 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and right shoulder. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Valdez. Officials asked anyone with information about him to call 800-225-5324 (800-CALL-FBI) or submit online at tips.fbi.gov. For sightings outside the United States, contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

