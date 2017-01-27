James Comey Appoints Leader for FBI in Dallas

Eric Jackson comes to Dallas from Kansas City, where he also served as special agent in charge. (Published Jan. 27, 2017)

FBI Director James Comey has appointed Eric Jackson, a Dallas native, to lead the bureau's division in Dallas.

Jackson will assume his new role as special agent in charge in March, according to a press release. Jackson previously led the FBI's Kansas City division.

Jackson, a 20 year veteran with the FBI, attended Skyline High School, Dallas Baptist University and Amberton University.

He also is the first African-American to head the Dallas FBI office.

He began his FBI career in Tampa, where he investigated international terrorism, organized crime, violent crime and fraud cases. Jackson also has experience working in counterterrorism in Memphis and Washington, D.C.