Ezekiel Elliott Reveals ESPN Body Issue Cover

    NBC 5 Sports

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is among the 23 athletes featured in the annual ESPN The Magazine Body Issue.

    "My abs get a lot of attention," Elliott told ESPN. "I feel like I'm going to lose some mojo if I lose my abs. So, I got to make sure I stay right."

    Elliott showed off a preview of the cover photo to his 1.7 million Twitter followers Monday morning.

    "The crop-top has been...well, topped," Ohio State's Brutus Buckeye replied.

    There's a quick preview of Elliott's photo shoot online. Full interviews and photos will be published online July 5 and newsstands on July 7.

