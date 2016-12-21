Ex-Soldier to be Retried in Death of West Texas Constable | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Ex-Soldier to be Retried in Death of West Texas Constable

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The El Paso District Attorney's Office says it will retry a former soldier accused in the death of an off-duty constable working security at a Halloween haunted house after a mistrial was declared.

    The El Paso Times reports a jury was deadlocked in the trial of 21-year-old Devon Huerta-Person in the 2014 death of Constable Robert White. Huerta-Person was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. A mistrial was declared Friday.

    Authorities say White had been working at the haunted house when he was punched in the face following a confrontation with a group and fell to the ground. The 45-year-old died at a hospital. According to court documents and trial testimony, the assault may have triggered a fatal heart attack.

    Published at 2:35 PM CST on Dec 21, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices