Ex-Officer Charged in Teen's Death to Face Grand Jury

For weeks the world has waited to hear from the family of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot and killed by former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver. The spoke Thursday to CBS News.

A Dallas County grand jury Wednesday is expected to hear an aggravated assault case against the fired Balch Springs officer who shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.



Roy Oliver was arrested on a murder charge in Jordan's April death. The aggravated assault case is unrelated and stems from a traffic accident two weeks before Jordan was killed.



Monique Arredondo previously told The Dallas Morning News that Oliver pointed a gun at her after she rear-ended his truck along South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas in April. Oliver was off duty and not in uniform at the time.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

