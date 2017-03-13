Erath County Students Help Panhandle Fire Victims

The Stephenville High School Future Farmers of America and Erath County 4-H collected donations for West Texas and Panhandle wildfire victims.

Wildfires in the Texas Panhandle burned thousands of acres and displaced thousands of cattle and horses recently.

What high school students in Erath County are doing to help is something good. The Stephenville High School FFA Chapter and Erath County 4-H collected donations for fire victims, firefighters, and those volunteering their time to offer relief from the fires in the Texas Panhandle.

Melanie Payne told NBC 5 the donations were accepted for two days. She said the items collected included "cases of bottled water, Gatorade, Powerade, protein bars for fire fighters, household items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash and deodorant."

Payne also said local businesses, ranches, families and Stephenville High School collected 10 semi-truck loads of hay, totaling 400,000 pounds.

