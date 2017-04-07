What to Know Sirens are malfunctioning; there is no emergency.

Cause of malfunction is unknown; Dallas OEM working to diagnose and repair.

May take until 4 a.m. to silence all sirens, city officials say.

Outdoor warning sirens malfunctioning across Dallas overnight Friday may take up to three hours to silence, city officials say.

There is no severe weather in Dallas-Fort Worth and there is no active emergency -- though, at 1:30 a.m., the cause of the sirens sounding has yet to be determined or fixed by the city's Office of Emergency Management.

The sirens were first heard at about 11:45 p.m., and have been reported going on and off intermittently since.

Sana Syed, the city's public information officer, said Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters are manually shutting off the sirens and a total shutdown could take up to three hours, or until just before 4 a.m.

"We ask Dallas residents to be patient with us as we figure out what is causing this malfunction and request that people not call 911 to report the sirens," the city said in a statement.

City officials said after the sirens began sounding there was a surge of calls to 911 -- the longest wait time was two minutes.

