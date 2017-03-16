Think you have what it takes to be sheriff? Ellis County is looking for a new sheriff.

The job is posted on Ellis County's website.

Applicants must be U.S. Citizens and live in Texas for at least 12 months, and a resident of Ellis County for at least 6 months.



Ellis County Commissioner's Court made the job listing after the resignation of the elected sheriff last week.

Johnny Brown was in his third term when he stepped down after he was involved in an altercation at a Midlothian Whataburger in January. The investigation into the incident resulted in Brown being charged with misdemeanor assault.

Brown took responsibility for his actions in his resignation letter, saying he would accept the judgment and sentencing of the court. He also said he planned to surrender his Texas Peace Officer License and all certificates issued to him by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.



