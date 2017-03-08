Ellis County Sheriff Charged with Assault, Resigns

Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown has resigned in the face of assault charges.

Brown was involved in an altercation at a Midlothian Whataburger on Jan. 1, 2017 that led to an investigation by the Montgomery District Attorney and the Midlothian Police Department which resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge being filed against the sheriff.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Brown took responsibility for his actions during the incident.

"I have accepted the judgment and sentencing of the court, and will not file a motion for new trial or appeal," said Brown.

Brown also said he plans to permanently surrender his Texas Peace Officer License and all certificates issued to him by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, ending his long career in law enforcement.

A source told NBC 5 Brown is supposed to surrender to the custody of his own jail to be booked for the assault charge Wednesday.

See a full version of Brown's resignation letter below.