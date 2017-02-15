Elderly Couple Tied Up, Man Beaten in Irving Home Invasion | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Elderly Couple Tied Up, Man Beaten in Irving Home Invasion

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Irving police are searching for four masked men who tied up an elderly man and woman in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

    The men broke into a home in the 1000 block of Fouts Drive, according to Irving police spokesman James McLellan.

    After ransacking the home, the men fled, and the woman was able to call 911 after freeing herself. 

    The man was also "severely beaten" and had to be transported to a nearby hospital, McLellan said.

    McLellan said the couple may have been targeted, and police are working to get a better description of the men who broke into the home. 

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices