Elderly Couple Tied Up, Man Beaten in Irving Home Invasion

Irving police are searching for four masked men who tied up an elderly man and woman in a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

The men broke into a home in the 1000 block of Fouts Drive, according to Irving police spokesman James McLellan.

After ransacking the home, the men fled, and the woman was able to call 911 after freeing herself.

The man was also "severely beaten" and had to be transported to a nearby hospital, McLellan said.

McLellan said the couple may have been targeted, and police are working to get a better description of the men who broke into the home.