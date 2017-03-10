Police say they issued an Amber Alert Friday morning in connection with the abduction of two children and their mother in El Paso.

El Paso police said 9-year-old Ashley Michelle Estrada and 10-year-old Brandon Jesus Estrada were taken along with their mother, Brenda Estrada.

Police said they're searching for 29-year-old Miguel Mendez in connection with the abduction. He was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue-green 2001 Acura TL with the Texas license plate HGV4546.

Ashley Estrada was described as 4 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Brandon Estrada was described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

Police said they think the children and their mother are in grave or immediate danger.

El Paso police asked anyone with information about this abduction to call them at 915-832-4498.