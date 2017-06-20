A creek that flows into Joe Pool Lake has tested positive for higher levels of a potentially dangerous bacteria.

Effort to Improve Water Quality at Creek That Feeds Joe Pool Lake

According to the city of Grand Prairie, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has identified Walnut Creek as impaired for bacteria, recreational use is not advised.

An effort is now underway to help improve the water quality of the creek and protect the lake.

“We try to come out once a month,” said Sherry Sanders of Mansfield.

They had no idea that Walnut Creek, near their home, has an E.coli problem.

“I didn’t even know about it, no,” she said.

The creek flows into the southern end of Joe Pool Lake.

“I think it’s important to take care of it if something bad like E.coli is floating around,” said Sanders.

The city of Grand Prairie, where the creek also flows, passed a measure to help fund the voluntary effort.

“This is a great measure that helps protect Joe Pool Lake into the future,” said Cindy Mendez, Environmental Quality Manager for the city of Grand Prairie.

Mendez insists the pollutant levels do not pose a serious health risk at this time, but says the city has to act now.

The measure provides $60,000 over the next three years to monitor the bacteria in the creek and lake, implement flood mitigation programs and spread awareness.

“Educate people about not picking up pet waste which can lead to high levels of E.coli,” said Mendez.

For Sanders, it’s absolutely worth it.

“I’d like for it to stay clean and habitable and keep the ducks that I love,” she said. “If something happens and this gets really bad, the water, then where are people going to go?”