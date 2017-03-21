A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 820 near Rufe Snow, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in North Richland Hills Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the eastbound toll lanes of Interstate Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.

The eastbound 820 toll lanes are expected be closed until about 4:30 p.m. Officers said drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

Further information has yet to be released.

