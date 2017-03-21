Eastbound Interstate Loop 820 in North Richland Hills Closed Due to Fatal Pedestrian Crash | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Eastbound Interstate Loop 820 in North Richland Hills Closed Due to Fatal Pedestrian Crash

By Holley Ford

    A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 820 near Rufe Snow, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

    One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in North Richland Hills Tuesday afternoon, police say.

    It happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the eastbound toll lanes of Interstate Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive.

    The eastbound 820 toll lanes are expected be closed until about 4:30 p.m. Officers said drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

    Further information has yet to be released.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

